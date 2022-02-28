Rapper Snootie Wild shot dead in Texas

article

Rapper Snootie Wild is dead after reportedly being shot in Houston. According to the Memphis, Tennessee rapper's social media accounts, he died on Friday.

Published reports indicate the 36-year old, born LePreston Porter, was found with a gunshot wound to the neck and lying in a ditch.

Houston Police said surveillance video from the area showed a white vehicle pulling up with two men and one woman inside before a single shot was fired into Porter’s SUV, reported Click2Houston.com.

"Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever! #TeamYayo4Life," his Instagram read.

Deadline reported the rapper backed into a ditch and when another vehicle pulled over, gunshots went off, police told a local television station.

"They were talking for a little bit, and then all of a sudden, gunfire went off. Only one shot, actually," the officer said.

In November, fellow Memphis rapper Young Dolph was also shot and killed at a cookie shop near Memphis International Airport.

