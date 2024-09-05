Rapper Rich Homie Quan dead at 34

Rapper Rich Homie Quan, real name Dequantes Lamar, has died.

Lamar was 34 years old.

According to TMZ, Quan died Thursday in his home in Atlanta.

Rich Homie Quan first became famous in 2013 with the song "Type of Way," and saw his biggest success in 2015 with the single "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)."

He was nominated for various BET Hip Hop awards, including Best New Artist and Best Club Banger, in 2014 and 2015. He was also nominated for iHeartRadio Music Awards' Hip Hop Song of the Year in 2016.

He also joined Young Thug on the Cash Money Records project, "Rich Gang," and often collaborated with 2 Chainz and Jacquees.

Lamar was born in Atlanta and played baseball while attending Ronald McNair Sr. High School, with the aspiration of playing professionally. He briefly attended Fort Valley State University before reportedly dropping out because of money.

In 2014, Lamar's father, Corey Lamar, was shot at his barbershop.

TMZ reports that Rich Homie Quan's family is heartbroken by his sudden death.

No cause of death has been reported yet.