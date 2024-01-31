Chicago rapper Lil Zay Osama indicted after leaving machine gun in rideshare: prosecutors

Chicago rapper Lil Zay Osama was indicted on gun charges after allegedly leaving a loaded Glock with a switch inside a rideshare last September in New York City.

Isaiah Dukes, who performs under the name Lil Zay Osama, has been charged with possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm, according to the Department of Justice.

On Sept. 29, 2022, Dukes allegedly left a loaded Glock pistol in a rideshare vehicle that took him from a luxury hotel in Manhattan to a recording studio in Queens, prosecutors said. The pistol had a switch that converted it from a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic weapon, officials said.

"Machine guns have no place on the streets of our communities," ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kalogiros said in a statement. "They are weapons intended to kill and injure with maximum effect, with the shooter often firing uncontrollably and indiscriminately. They pose a significant danger to both the public and law enforcement. Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder that machine gun conversion devices, such as switches, violate federal law, and that possession will not be tolerated."

Dukes, 26, is currently in state custody in Illinois on unrelated charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Brooklyn federal court at a later date.

If Dukes is convicted of all counts, he could face a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.