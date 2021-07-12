Rapper KTS Dre dead after being shot 64 times on way out of jail

article

A rapper who goes by the name KTS Dre was killed when he was shot dozens of times on Saturday night right after he was released from the Cook County Jail in Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports Londre Sylvester, 31, was a local rapper and was wearing a monitoring device on his ankle upon his release. The paper said it appeared to be an orchestrated attack.

About 8:50 p.m., Sylvester and a 60-year-old woman were walking when two people got out of a car and began firing at them, Chicago police said.

Sylvester was struck in the face and chest and reportedly taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The woman was struck in the knee and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Another woman, a 30-year-old who was walking in the area, suffered a bullet graze wound to the side of her face in the incident.

No arrests had been made as of late Sunday.

Sylvester was jailed in April for a bail violation in connection with a felony gun case. He was due back in court on July 27, 2021.

"KTS" reportedly stands for "Kill To Survive," a phrase he also had tattooed on his neck along with a target symbol.

