Rapper Ice T: 'LA is just a dangerous place, rapper or not'

Following the death of rapper PnB Rock, Ice-T took to Twitter expressing his frustration with LA gang culture and safety in Los Angeles.

Ice-T wrote that LA is a dangerous place now… doesn't matter if you are a celebrity or not.

"If you notice, LA rappers don't wear a lotta Jewelry... Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick..The list goes on.. It's not cause we're broke. LA is just a dangerous place, rapper or not. Why test the streets," he wrote on Twitter.

He then wrote, "LA….. Home of the Bodybag…’ Somebody said that 30 yrs ago."

His comments come days after rapper PnB Rock was killed during a robbery Monday at a South LA Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles.

The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down while eating lunch with his girlfriend. A robber approached their table and demanded items from the victim, according to Los Angeles police. A verbal exchange ended when the assailant opened fire, striking the rapper multiple times. A custom diamond-encrusted chain was stolen.

Prior to the shooting, PnB's girlfriend posted their location on Instagram. However, it's unclear if the social media post led robbers to them.

PnB Rock and entertainment personality DJ Akademics discussed crime in Los Angeles during a podcast interview a week before his death.

DJ Akademics said during the podcast, PnB Rock told him how someone tried to rob him in LA while out with his girlfriend and daughter.

DJ Akademics said rappers are being targeted in broad daylight on the streets of LA. "LA a trip.. the amount of non reported robbery attempts dealing with rappers are ridiculous.. hella rappers don’t even speak on it cuz some feel it’s embarrassing to admit or speak on," he wrote on Twitter.

According to Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore, Los Angeles has seen a rise in gun violence and homicides.

In April 2022, 36 homicides were reported that month, compared to 21 from 2021 and 24 in 2020,