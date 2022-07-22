Expand / Collapse search

Rapper Fetty Luciano charged with attempted murder after LI pool party shooting

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Updated 3:45PM
Glen Cove
Fetty Luciano attends the Cloud 9 Studios Ribbon Cutting at Cloud 9 Studios on August 19, 2020 in Freeport, New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

NEW YORK - A rapper from Brooklyn was arraigned on attempted murder charges on Friday in connection to a shooting at a private pool party at The Mansion at Glen Cove earlier this month that wounded three people including a security guard. 

Police say Remy Marshall, 26, who performs under the name Fetty Luciano, turned himself into Glen Cove Police on Thursday.

Authorities accuse Marshall of opening fire at a private pool party earlier this month. The gunfire erupted after a guard apparently tried to break up a fight. 

Marshall is also facing weapon and reckless endangerment charges.

A judge set bail at $200,000.

The three people struck by bullets in the shooting were hospitalized and are expected to recover. 