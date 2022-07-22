Rapper Fetty Luciano charged with attempted murder after LI pool party shooting

article

A rapper from Brooklyn was arraigned on attempted murder charges on Friday in connection to a shooting at a private pool party at The Mansion at Glen Cove earlier this month that wounded three people including a security guard.

Police say Remy Marshall, 26, who performs under the name Fetty Luciano, turned himself into Glen Cove Police on Thursday.

Authorities accuse Marshall of opening fire at a private pool party earlier this month. The gunfire erupted after a guard apparently tried to break up a fight.

Marshall is also facing weapon and reckless endangerment charges.

A judge set bail at $200,000.

The three people struck by bullets in the shooting were hospitalized and are expected to recover.