Rapper DMX remembered at prayer vigil on Yonkers street

The prayers and the balloons went up. High above School Street in Yonkers and the love on the streets below was on full display.

Many at this prayer vigil sharing memories of DMX’s past. Before he was a multi-platinum-selling rapper, he was Earl Simmons. Raised here in Yonkers.

DMX leaves a legacy in Yonkers. And despite no blood relation, those that gathered for a prayer vigil below the building DMX grew up in all say they were still family.

"I knew him as a young girl growing up. Him and my cousins are best friends and he always called me sis and I called him bro. Before the fame he was my brother Earl."

Friends hope DMX will be honored in his hometown with some kind of public memorial in the coming weeks. DMX’s family said they should have an update on funeral and memorial services soon.

