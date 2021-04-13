New DMX mural in the Bronx pays homage to hip hop icon

The life and legacy of DMX live on in the Bronx.

Efren Andaluz, a Long Island-based artist, is the brains behind the new mural that pays homage to the hip-hop icon.



Andaluz is known for his work across the country including the mural of Kobe and Gigi Bryant near Barclay’s Center. Like many fans, he was hoping DMX was going to recover after being hospitalized following a heart attack.

"I thought like a lot of people he would come out of it and in my head, I thought it could be cool when he got out he would see the wall," says Andaluz.

After DMX’s passing Andaluz still wanted to memorialize the hip hop icon and began looking for walls to paint a mural.

He connected with the owner of Estrella Tropical Restaurant located at 744 Burke Avenue in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx.

The owner of the restaurant is Eddy Dejesus, who is a Ruff Ryder just like DMX.



Eddy Dejesus met DMX a few times. He tells FOX 5 News what he admired most was how humble DMX was.

"Everybody has downfalls and he’s a good person and showed love to everybody," says Dejesus.