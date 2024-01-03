Suspect killed after gunfight with NY state police in Rockland County

The New York State Police say a suspect is dead after getting into a gunfight with troopers during a traffic stop in Rockland County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, troopers stopped a vehicle that had been identified in a homicide at around 2:55 p.m. on I-87 in the town of Ramapo.

During the traffic stop, the suspect and sole occupant of the vehicle opened fire on the troopers. The troopers returned fire, killing the suspect.

One trooper sustained minor injuries while the other is unharmed.

Police say there is currently no threat to the public, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police have not released the identification of the man kiled.