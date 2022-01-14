Raise the curtain: Manes Studio Theatre set to reopen in Suffolk County

The finishing touches are being put on what volunteers call a labor of love ahead of opening weekend.

The Manes Studio Theatre is a 52-year-old theater in the heart of Lindenhurst in Suffolk County that almost went under at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is our off-Broadway on Long Island," said David Dubin, the theatre's executive artistic director.

The Manes Studio Theatre has been putting on different productions every month for the past half a century, but it had become increasingly burdensome for patrons to make their way up the steep staircase leading to the theatre.

So after the tenant on the ground floor of the building the theatre is housed in closed its doors, the Manes Studio Theatre negotiated a new contract for the building and planned a half a million dollar transformation project to build back better.

Most of the new additions are thanks to Rick Hachemeister - a retired Grumman engineer and lifelong theatergoers who spearheaded the job as project manager.

"It’s all strictly volunteer," he said. "I like to work, I enjoy it. It keeps me busy."

The 76-year-old who didn’t want to stay home during the pandemic donated 3,000 hours of his time and more than $300,000.

The 140-seat-theater has been a launchpad for many renowned actors and actresses.

"Lorraine Bracco started here, so did Edie Falco and Brian Dennehy," Dubin said.

Ed Asner also performed a few months before he passed.

"When he left he said to his daughter who was accompanying him ‘This little is a theater to remember for all the right reasons,'" Dubin said.

Part of the renovation includes an elevator and an elegant lobby. The upstairs will now be a theater program for younger generations of aspiring thespians. Tuition goes towards paying the bills and talent.

The dressing room is next on the list. There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done including the kids' rehearsal rooms and offices - slated to be finished before Memorial Day.

"There’s no way after all of this that studio theatre will shut down," Blangiforti said.

General admission tickets are $35 and it’s safe to say Rick has free VIP admission for many years to come.

"This to me is my legacy," Hachemeister said. "Enjoyment is the theater. That’s what this is for."