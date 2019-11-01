Rage Against the Machine will reunite for Coachella 2020

article

Rage Against the Machine will reunite for both weekends of Coachella and three shows in Texas, Arizona and New Mexico.

The band, which recently launched an Instagram account, shared the news with a photo of the Chilean protests alongside show dates in March and April.

Rage Against the Machine formed in 1991 in Los Angeles. The funk metal band consists of frontman Zack de la Rocha, guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk.

The group played the first Coachella in 1999 and broke up in 2000. The band reunited a few times after that, with the last show at L.A. Rising in July 2011.