Raccoon goes swimming in backyard pool

A couple in Canada captured the moment a raccoon decided to cool off in their pool.

Toronto residents Catherine Creager and James Novak spotted a water-loving raccoon in their backyard pool on Thursday, July 23.

The video shows the raccoon tiptoeing around the perimeter of the pool until it finds the stairs. Then it steps into the water and starts paddling.

Novak, who is heard recording the video, laughs as the creature dips its front paws into the water.

"What the [expletive] is going on here," Novak says in the video. "This is insane. There is a raccoon swimming in our pool."

Creager shared a photo of the raccoon drying off on the pool deck later the same day, joking that all he needed were "some sunnies and a cocktail." She said the raccoon had gone for two more swims and "some leisurely laps."

Raccoons are common everywhere (even densely populated cities) in North America because they will eat pretty much anything.