Questions over Manhattan parking garage collapse remain

Days after the garage collapse in Lower Manhattan, investigators are still attempting to find out exactly what caused the collapse as the slow demolition process continues.

With the collapsed garage still full of cars full of gasoline and other fluids, along with the complications caused by electric vehicles, officials say safety is the top priority for the demolition.

A briefing was held Friday updating the public on the demolition and cleanup process.

"The ongoing operation at 57 Ann Street is incredibly complex," said Office of Emergency Management Commissioner Zachary Iscol. "It is also very, very dangerous and remains dangerous."

Many who live nearby have been displaced with evacuation and partial evacuation orders in place at several residences in the surrounding area.

Officials are taking a closer look at the parking operations at the facility, which allegedly had open violations, including two related to defects in concrete.