Bomb threats force campus shutdowns at Queens College, York College

A "credible threat" at two CUNY colleges in Queens forced all classes to move remote, according to CUNY's website.

Queens College in Flushing and York College in Jamaica received bomb threats via email, according to reports.

Police responded to both schools and found no explosive devices.

Marquee at the entrance of York College in Queens. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"Out of an abundance of caution, the campus was evacuated," York College Chief of Staff Dana Trimboli said in a statement to FOX 5 NY.

The NYPD provided an "all clear," and classes will resume at York College Friday, according to Trimboli.

All classes at the York College campus went remote at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, and campus buildings, including the library, were closed. Queens College also moved all classes to remote learning.

NYC's official emergency notification system also issued alerts for the public to avoid Main Street between Reeves and Melbourne Avenues near Queens College due to "police activity."

"A Queens College spokeswoman confirmed that a credible threat was received and all campus buildings were closed until further notice. Queens College classes went remotely starting at 2:30 p.m.," QNS.com reported.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.