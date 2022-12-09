Queens substitute teacher allegedly attacked student in school

article

A 77-year-old substitute teacher is accused of attacking a student after a dispute between them at the Queens intermediate school where he worked, according to the New York City Police Department.

Police say Vernon Jerom, an employee with the New York City Department of Education, placed his hand around the boy’s neck for around five seconds following the dispute.

The student said he was not injured and was not taken for medical attention.

Jerom is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

The NYPD did not release the name of the school due to privacy concerns but it is in the Flushing area.