Deadly stabbing outside Tequila Time bar in Queens

Officers say they responded to a call around 3:31 a.m. and found the victim in front of 675 Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood. He was found outside of Tequila Time bar, which was open at the time.

Police say the 35-year-old man had a stab wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

One person is in custody, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until the family has been notified.

Gates Avenue is closed between Seneca Avenue and Onderdonk Avenue while the investigation continues.