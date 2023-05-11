Queens shooting: 16-year-old girl shot in the head

A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head in Queens, the NYPD said.

It happened Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. in the St. Albans section.

Citizen App video shows the scene in the St. Albans section of Queens.

According to police, the teen was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on her condition.

Citizen App video shows the scene in the St. Albans section of Queens.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).