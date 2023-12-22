Quadruple shooting in South Jamaica, Queens leaves 1 dead

The NYPD is investigating after multiple people were shot in Queens on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. at 143rd Street and Foch Boulevard in South Jamaica.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found four men, ages 29, 33, 33, and 39 who had been shot.

All four men were taken to Jamaica Hospital Center, where one of the 33-year-olds was pronounced dead. The other 33-year-old is in critical condition, and the 29 and 39-year-old men are stable.

According to witnesses, the four men were standing near a vehicle when they were approached by an unidentified man who opened fire on them.

The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

There are no arrests at this time and police are still investigating the shooting. Police say they are looking at a possible gang-related motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crimestoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



