A 16-year-old boy has been hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Queens on Monday.

Police say the incident happened at around 1:15 p.m. on Mott Avenue near Gipson Street in Far Rockaway.

The victim was reportedly shot twice, in the groin and the left wrist.

He was taken to Cohen Children's Hospital.

There is currently no word on a suspect at this time, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.