Former Long Island basketball star shot in the head, killed in Queens

The NYPD has released surveillance footage of a deadly shooting in Queens that left a 24-year-old former high school basketball star from Long Island dead.

Police say 24-year-old Jabeon Bivins of Hempstead, Long Island was shot in the head on Redfern Avenue in Far Rockaway on Monday evening when two gunmen suddenly opened fire.

The surveillance video shows innocent bystanders running for cover as bullets fly.

Bivins had been a standout basketball player at Baldwin High School.

The motive for the shooting is currently unclear.

The gunmen were last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a red hooded sweatshirt.

