Queens shooting injures 3: NYPD

article

Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting in Queens on Sunday.

The incident reportedly happened just before 2 p.m. on Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens.

According to the NYPD, one man was shot in the abdomen, another man was shot in the buttocks and one woman was shot in the lower back.

All three were taken to Jamaica Hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

So far, no arrests have been made and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters