Gunfire outside Queens barbershop sparks calls for Roosevelt Avenue crackdown

After gunfire erupted outside a barbershop in Corona, community leaders and residents in Queens are pushing for increased safety measures and urging city officials to follow through on cleanup efforts along Roosevelt Avenue.

Surveillance video of the shooting, which happened on Friday evening, shows three suspects entering the shop, with one of them later firing a gun at an unidentified individual off-camera.

The barbershop's owner, who attempted to intervene, said he is concerned about the rising violence in the area and the lack of an effective police presence in the era.

The incident follows an NYPD crackdown on prostitution in the area, as well as a year marked by tensions over the increasing number of migrant street vendors in Corona Plaza.

While advocates for the migrant vendors argue that the workers are simply trying to support their families, some local residents, many of whom are Latino, feel that the growth in unregulated vendors has led to an uptick in crime.

At a press conference Monday, community members said they want New York City to uphold its commitment to clean up Roosevelt Avenue and improve safety. Community members say they hope that a stronger law enforcement presence will make their neighborhood a safer place.

Authorities have yet to announce any arrests related to Friday’s shooting.