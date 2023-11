article

A 73-year-old woman was struck and killed by a school bus Friday morning in Queens, the NYPD said.

It happened around 7:30 am as the bus was turning from 86th St. onto 107th Ave. in the Ozone Park section.

According to police, the bus driver is a 47-year-old woman.

There were a few children on board at the time, police said, but none of them were injured.