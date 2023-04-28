Queens armed robbery spree: Trio wanted in theft of thousands of dollars

article

The NYPD is looking for three men wanted in connection to an armed robbery pattern in Queens where thousands of dollars in cash was stolen from registers.

Incident #1

Thursday, April 13 around 11:02 p.m.

Four unknown suspects entered 214-57 Jamaica Ave. and demanded money.

One suspect displayed a gun and allegedly struck the 38-year-old male victim in the hand with the firearm.

The suspects proceeded to jump behind the counter, where they took $2,800 from the register, before fleeing in a vehicle, police said.

The victim refused medical attention.

Incident #2

Thursday, April 13 around 11:07 p.m.

Four unknown suspects entered 210-25 Jamaica Ave. and demanded money.

One suspect displayed a gun, while another allegedly punched the 17-year-old victim in the face.

The suspects proceeded to go behind the counter and take $1,000 from the register before fleeing in a vehicle last seen traveling northbound on the Clearview Expressway, police said.

The victim was not injured in this incident.

Suspect/vehicle descriptions

The three suspects still being sought. The photos were obtained from the second incident location prior to the robbery. (NYPD)

The first suspect is described as a man with a light complexion, slim build, approximately 6’ tall and approximately 17 to 25 years in age. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and gray sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, slim build, approximately 5’8" tall and approximately 17 to 25 years in age. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

The third suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, slim build, approximately 5’5" tall and approximately 17 to 25 years in age. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black and blue sneakers.

The vehicle is described as a silver Kia Optima.

The fourth suspect, identified as Anthony Myers, 22, of Queens, was arrested and charged with robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and harassment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.