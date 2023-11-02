Man punched and robbed of backpack with $34,000, Queens

A man in Queens was punched and robbed of his backpack that had nearly $34,000 inside.

On Monday Oct. 23, police said the 19-year-old was with another man waiting to meet someone near 42-20 24th Street in Long Island City.

They were approached by one of the suspects from behind.

Police said the suspect punched the 19-year-old, took his backpack and then ran towards 2th Street towards Queens Plaza South.

The backpack had nearly $34,000.

It is unclear whether the victims knew the suspects or not.

There were no injuries--police are still looking for the suspects pictured.

