Man punched and robbed of backpack with $34,000, Queens
QUEENS - A man in Queens was punched and robbed of his backpack that had nearly $34,000 inside.
On Monday Oct. 23, police said the 19-year-old was with another man waiting to meet someone near 42-20 24th Street in Long Island City.
They were approached by one of the suspects from behind.
Police said the suspect punched the 19-year-old, took his backpack and then ran towards 2th Street towards Queens Plaza South.
The backpack had nearly $34,000.
It is unclear whether the victims knew the suspects or not.
There were no injuries--police are still looking for the suspects pictured.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA(74782).