Brooklyn, Queens neighborhoods on alert after burglary spree

Residents of Whitestone in Queens are on high alert after a series of burglaries in the neighborhood.

According to the NYPD, the suspects have struck at least 13 homes between June and August.

Home surveillance video given to FOX 5 NY shows the suspects getting into one resident's BMW and then attempting to break into her home.

Detectives say in some cases, the burglars ended up empty-handed because they were caught in the act after they were confronted by homeowners.

The suspects are wanted for stealing vehicles, including a Porsche, an Audi, and several BMWs and Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Residents told FOX 5 NY that they want a heavier police presence at night, because that's when the burglars are striking.

According to the NYPD, while most of the crimes happened in Whitestone, the group is wanted in connection to similar crimes in other areas, including some parts of Queens and Brooklyn.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.