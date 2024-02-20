This NYC borough could get its own Monopoly game, and YOU can submit a board idea!

Monopoly has set its sights on Queens.

The maker of the classic game is getting ready to put out an edition celebrating the borough of Queens.

But which landmarks should make the board? Well, that could be up to you!

Top Trumps USA, home to community Monopoly board games, is asking for ideas. They want to know what places, businesses and organizations people would want. Rob MacKay, director of the Queens Tourism council, has his own suggestions.

"Well, the Unisphere has to be on the board because it's the most recognized image of the borough and the company agrees with that," MacKay said. "After that, I think you're going to have the Mets, of course. Citi Field. You're going to have tennis, the USDA."

The "7" train might end up on the monopoly board, as well as the Rockaways and Queens Center Mall.

"Another way to make Queens go down in history and another way to make Monopoly go down in history," MacKay said.

To submit your ideas for the board, click HERE.