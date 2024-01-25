At least 6 Queens massage parlors fronting as brothels busted

article

The NYPD has busted at least six massage parlors fronting as brothels along Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.

After hearing complaints from residents of Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst and Corona, police and elected officials performed an analysis of Roosevelt Avenue "around 1:30 a.m." and saw the brothels in "full effect," elected officials said.

Mayor Eric Adams slaps a "closed" sign onto a suspected Queens brothel

"It's so important that quality of life is everything … It's important to focus on the brothels who are creating this climate that's going to downgrade the quality of life in this community," NYC Mayor Adams told media outlets Thursday.

Adams said the city will investigate other apparent prostitution hotspots in New York City, including Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica.

The scene on Roosevelt Avenue after the NYPD busted brothels fronting as massage parlors

Back in November, the New York post reported Democratic City Councilperson Francisco Moya had introduced legislation to crack down on prostitution in his district of Corona.

The bill would authorize the city to inspect brothels camouflaging themselves as massage parlors, allowing the city Health Department to conduct random inspections of the parlors, the Post reported.

"When we our local schools and parents that are reaching out and saying there's no reason why their children should be seeing these brothels that are about 50 feet from the entrance of a school," Moya said during a Thursday press conference.

Under the proposed legislation, officials would check the businesses’ sanitary conditions and employees’ licenses, but also look for any signs of human trafficking, according to the Post.