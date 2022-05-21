Queens man raped 13-year-old girl he met on Snapchat: Suffolk police

article

A man is under arrest after he allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl after meeting her on social media.

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, Andrew Ramsaroop, 30, of Queens met the victim at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on May 13.

Police say Ramsaroop attempted to have the victim and her friend enter his car, but they refused.

Later that day, the victim, met with Ramsaroop again at a playground in Hauppauge.

During that encounter, Ramsaroop raped the victim. The victim told a school official, who called the police.,

Ramsaroop has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sexual acts, and endangering the welfare of a child. He is currently being held at the Sixth Precinct and will be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or anonymously to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.