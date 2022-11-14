Mob beats Queens man to death with wooden board

article

A man is dead after a large group got into an argument with him on a Queens street and one of them killed him with a wooden board.

The NYPD says it happened just after 2 a.m. in front of 43-15 Junction Blvd. in Corona.

Esvin Vasquez, 23, was found on the ground with a severe head injury.

EMS rushed him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst but it was too late to save his life.

A preliminary investigation determined that Vasquez was involved in a dispute with a large group when one of the males struck the victim in the head with the wooden board. The group then ran off southbound on Junction Boulevard.

There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.