Queens man charged after police say he botched a medical procedure performed in his home

A Queens man has been charged with performing unauthorized medical procedures at his home, resulting in a patient's near-death, prosecutors say.

What we know:

Police say Felipe Hoyos-Foronda injected a 31-year-old woman with the local anesthetic lidocaine, causing her to go into cardiac arrest March 28, according to a criminal complaint. The woman was taken from Hoyos-Foronda's Queens home to a hospital, where a doctor said she is not expected to survive, the filing said.

The victim "has no brain activity" and shows evidence of lidocaine toxicity, the doctor said.

Hoyos-Foronda, 38, was arraigned Sunday on charges of assault and unauthorized practice of a profession and was held without bail.

An email seeking additional information and comment was sent to his lawyer Thursday.