Queens man arrested for alleged rape of 14-year-old girl: NYPD

A 23-year-old Queens man has been arrested in connection with multiple alleged rape incidents involving a 14-year-old girl.

What we know:

Police say they arrested Ramos Angel Friday evening for multiple alleged rape incidents involving a 14-year-old female victim.

He is facing charges of second-degree rape, aggravated sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, among other charges.

The NYPD is asking any other victims to please come forward by calling the NYPD's Sex Crimes Hotline at 1-212-267-RAPE (7273), the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.