Queens man arrested 5 months after deadly shooting that killed 27-year-old, injured another

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The Brief A Queens man has been arrested in connection with a deadly 2025 shooting. One victim was killed and another was injured in the shooting, police said. The suspect now faces murder and weapons charges.



An arrest has been made months after a deadly shooting in Queens left one man dead and another injured, according to the NYPD.

What we know:

Police say 24-year-old Bryant Figueroa was arrested Wednesday night within the confines of the 110 Precinct.

Figueroa, of Queens, has been charged with murder and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened on Dec. 11, 2025, near 57-18 108 Street in Queens.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault at about 8:38 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

A 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens in stable condition.

A 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he later died.

The victim

Police identified the man who died as Oliver Nava, 27, of Queens.

Timeline:

According to the NYPD:

Dec. 11, 2025: Two men were shot near 108 Street in Queens

Dec. 12, 2025: Police identified the victim as Oliver Nava

May 6, 2026: Bryant Figueroa was arrested and charged

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.