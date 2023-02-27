2 more suspects wanted in violent NYC $500K jewelry robbery

The NYPD is searching for two additional suspects in connection to a violent armed robbery where police said $500,000 in jewelry was stolen from a Queens location.

According to police, the two suspects acted in concert with the two other suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

It happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. at Diamonds by Direct in Flushing.

Police said the two original suspects entered the jewelry store and once inside, kicked and struck a 79-year-old female employee in the head with a handgun.

The men removed around $500,000 in jewelry before fleeing. They were last seen driving in a black Mercedes sedan.

The victim was taken to New York Hospital Queens and is in stable condition.