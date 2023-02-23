$500K in jewelry stolen by NYC thieves in violent armed robbery

The NYPD is searching for two men they said stole around $500,000 in jewelry from a Queens location during a violent armed robbery.

It happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. at Diamonds by Direct in Flushing.

According to police, the two men entered the jewelry store and once inside, kicked and struck a 79-year-old female employee in the head with a handgun.

The men removed around $500,000 in jewelry before fleeing on foot southbound toward Prince Street, police said.

The victim was taken to New York Hospital Queens and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).