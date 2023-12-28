Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:41 AM EST until THU 8:00 PM EST, Somerset County
10
Flood Warning
until THU 11:30 AM EST, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 10:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until THU 10:45 AM EST, Morris County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 PM EST, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:56 AM EST until FRI 3:31 AM EST, Fairfield County

Queens hit-and-run: Man on e-scooter fatally struck by semi-truck

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
article

 

QUEENS - A man on an electric scooter was hit by a semi-tractor truck that allegedly took off without stopping in Queens.

Police said the man on the scooter was trying to make a left onto Northern Boulevard when the truck hit him. 

According to officials, the person operating the truck took off without stopping.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The scene is still under investigation.

Check back for updates.