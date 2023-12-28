Queens hit-and-run: Man on e-scooter fatally struck by semi-truck
QUEENS - A man on an electric scooter was hit by a semi-tractor truck that allegedly took off without stopping in Queens.
Police said the man on the scooter was trying to make a left onto Northern Boulevard when the truck hit him.
According to officials, the person operating the truck took off without stopping.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
The scene is still under investigation.
