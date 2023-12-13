MTA unveils Queens bus route redesign to fix bus service frustrations

The MTA has unveiled its latest plans to overhaul bus service in Queens.

The agency's original design from 2019 was thrown out after major pushback from residents, and the new changes are meant to speed up commute times.

Residents who spoke to FOX 5 NY say that the bus service in Queens has been a frustration for years.

"Delays 20 minutes, 25 minutes. Sometimes you know the buses come one behind the other. So, I mean, the system doesn’t do the right job," said Arnold Ortiz, a 50-year Queens resident.

The MTA’s proposed bus route redesign in Queens would add five new routes, including a new express bus from southeast Queens to Manhattan. Seven current routes would expand to overnight for 24/7 service.

The number of bus stops would be reduced and the QM3 Express bus would be discontinued.

"So, 24/7. The city’s 24/7. The bus system needs to be 24/7," said MTA chief Janno Lieber.

"Our buses, as you heard from the chair hall, move hundreds of millions of riders each year. The majority of them are people like me, working class or middle class," said Ydanis Rodriguez the Commissioner of the city’s Department of Transportation.

The MTA will be seeking public input on the new proposal in the new year.