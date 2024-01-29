Queens Chamber opens voting for best bagel competition

article

Voting is now open for the Queens Chamber of Commerce's inaugural Queens’ Best Bagel Competition.

There are 55 nominated bagel eateries to settle the debate over who in Queens serves up the best bagel.

"Bagels are a staple in New York City, and Queens consistently serves up some of the best out there." — Tom Grech, President and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce

"Whether you like them with butter or a smear of cream cheese and lox, the doughy delights are well-loved by our diverse Queens community and I look forward to visiting the winning establishment next month," Grech said.

The winner will be announced on National Bagel and Lox Day, Friday, Feb. 9. Not only will the winner be crowned with the title of Queens' Best Bagel and bragging rights, but they will receive a plaque and a complimentary membership to the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

The second and third-place winners will receive certificates.

((Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images))

See the full list of nominees:

• Adam’s Bagels & Deli (Rego Park)

• All American Bagel & Barista II (Broad Channel)

• All American Bagel & Barista Company (Rockaway Beach)

• Astoria Bagel Shop (Astoria)

• Bagel Club (Auburndale)

• Bagel House (Jackson Heights)

• Bagel Oasis (Fresh Meadows)

• Bagel Parlor (Whitestone)

• Bagel Shoppe (Oakland Gardens)

• Bagelette (Rego Park)

• Bagels & Brew (Astoria)

• Bagels & Co. (Fresh Meadows)

• Bagels For You (Forest Hills)

• Bagels Plus (Electchester)

• Bake A Bagel (Maspeth)

• Baker’s Dozen (Kew Gardens)

• Beach Bagel (Rockaway Park)

• Between the Bagel NY (Astoria)

• Board Walk Bagel & Delicatessen (Rockaway Park)

• Bricktown Bagels & Cafe (Long Island City)

• Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company (Astoria)

• Buongiorno Bagels & Cafe (Glendale)

• Canaan Bread (Flushing)

• Chakra Cafe (Sunnyside)

• Denny’s Bagel (Woodhaven)

• Forest Hills Bagels (Forest Hills)

• Glendale Bagels & Quality Deli (Glendale)

• Gotta Getta Bagel (Forest Hills)

• Hillside Hot Bagels (Hollis)

• Hot Bialys & Bagels (Forest Hills)

• Howard Beach Bagel Cafe (Howard Beach)

• Jewel Bagels (Kew Gardens Hills)

• JK Bakery (Flushing)

• Liberty Bagels Jackson Heights (Jackson Heights)

• Lots O’ Bagels (Astoria)

• M & O Bagels (Ozone Park)

• Main Street Bagels (Flushing)

• Middle Village Bagels (Middle Village)

• New York City Bagel & Coffee House (Astoria)

• Old Country Bagel (Howard Beach)

• Peter’s Hot Bagels (Bayside)

• Queens Bagels & Delicatessen (Forest Hills)

• Rego Bagel (Rego Park)

• Rockaway Bagels (Rockaway Park)

• Rollin’ Bagels (Long Island City)

• Slim’s (Little Neck)

• SugarBun.NYC Bakery & Cafe (Howard Beach)

• The Bagel Spot (Forest Hills)

• Toast & Roast Bagels and Coffee (Astoria)

• Top Bagel (Bayside)

• Utopia Bagels (Whitestone)

• We Bagel (Long Island City)

• What A Bagel Cafe (Glen Oaks)

• Whitestone Bagel Factory (Whitestone)

• WOW Bagel (Ridgewood)

Voting is open starting now until Feb. 7.

To make your vote, click here.