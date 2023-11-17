NYC attempted kidnapping: DOE employee allegedly targeted girl walking to school

A 32-year-old employee with the New York City Department of Education was charged with attempting to kidnap a 15-year-old girl who was walking to school in Queens, the NYPD said.

According to police, the girl was walking to school Wednesday around 8:20 a.m. when she was allegedly approached by Yogeshwar Narine, who was standing next to his vehicle near Francis Lewis Boulevard and 113th Road in Queens Village.

Police said Narine attempted to grab the girl and pull her into the vehicle, but she broke free and ran. She was not injured. He fled in a black SUV, police said.

Narine was arrested and charged Thursday night with luring a child, attempted kidnapping, attempted unlawful imprisonment and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).