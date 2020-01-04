Qantas named world’s safest airline for 2020

article

If you’re planning on flying this year, you might want to check and see which airlines are rated the safest.

According to the safety ranking website AirlineRatings.com, Qantas, the flag carrier of Australia is the industry’s most experienced and established airline.

The ratings were based on factors such as aviation audits by governing bodies crash and incident records, profitability and fleet age.

Air New Zealand came in second place, while Taiwan’s Eva Air took third.

Out of the top 20, just two U.S. carriers cracked the list, with Alaska Airlines at number eight and Hawaiian Airlines in eleventh.