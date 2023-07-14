Push to rename Rockaway Beach amphitheater after The Ramones

There’s a push in Rockaway Beach to name a new outdoor amphitheater after iconic punk band The Ramones.

The Ramones formed in Queens in the 70s, and are often cited as one of the first true punk rock groups and have been lauded as one of the most influential bands of all time.

The band even named one of their most famous songs "Rockaway Beach," where lead singer Joey Ramone was raised.

Now, an online petition started by local entertainer Adam Cardone is looking to provide the group one more bit of immortalization.

"Everything that I learned that uplifted me as an artist, I learned from the punk rock movement which they are responsible for," Cardone said.

While the petition is getting support, it will ultimately be up to the heads at NYC Parks to decide on the naming.

In a statement to Fox 5 News, the NYC Parks Department said: "Our job at Parks is to keep Rockaway’s greenspaces rockin’, and we appreciate community members sharing their interest in naming the Rockaway Amphitheater for the Ramones. We will review all proposals presented to us."