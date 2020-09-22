Puppets take on politics: ‘LET’S BE REAL’ brings a satirical perspective to the political conversation

FOX Entertainment’s latest election-themed special “LET’S BE REAL” features familiar politicians as puppets.

The satirical comedy marionette event is the latest creation from the hilarious mind of Robert Smigel, known for the foul-mouthed “Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.”

“LET’S BE REAL,” will bring a new take on the current political climate covering a variety of discourse across a wide spectrum with topical sketches featuring puppets, celebrity cameos and remote pieces.

Exclusive first look of “LET’S BE REAL” airing Thursday, Oct. 1 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT) on FOX. (FOX)

“Robert Smigel is a uniquely gifted creator, and, as the election approaches, we are so excited to be working with him on bringing a new take on the current discourse taking place across the political spectrum,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment, and Rob Wade, the company’s President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials.

Smigel added that he’s excited to bring a unique take on the current conversation surrounding some of the country’s biggest issues. “I am a uniquely gifted creator, and, as the election approaches, they are so excited to be working with me on bringing a new take on the current discourse,” Smigel said. “Oh, yeah — for me to poop on.”

Watch “LET’S BE REAL” Thursday, Oct. 1 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT) on FOX.

