Public health alert issued for raw beef sold at ALDI, may contain plastic

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued an alert regarding raw beef sold at ALDI stores, which could contain plastic.

In the health alert, the FSIS said the raw beef could be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically soft, clear plastic.

While a recall was never issued since the product is no longer available to be purchased at ALDI stores, FSIS said the alert was issued to make sure the public was aware of the potentially contaminated product and to not consume it.

The beef in question was packaged on July 25, 2023, into 1.5-pound plastic tray packages that read, "USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS BEEF FROM ALDI, BEEF FOR CARNE PICADA."

The product has a "use or freeze by" date of Aug. 22, 2023, Julian date of 206, and time stamp of between 08:43 through 09:23.

The packaging also has the establishment number Est. 85M on the back label.

ALDI representatives did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital seeking additional information about the alert.

According to FSIS, the beef was sold in select ALDI grocery stores across the U.S.

The issue was discovered after the establishment reported to FSIS that it received a complaint from a retailer that soft, clear plastic was found in the product.

FSIS said there have not been any confirmed reports of illness or injury due to the consumption of the beef, though if anyone is concerned about being injured or made ill, they should contact their healthcare provider.

Another concern expressed by the FSIS is that although the product is not being sold currently, consumers may have purchased the beef and stored it in their freezer for later use.

FSIS urged consumers to not eat the product, but instead either throw it away or return the packaged beef to the store it was purchased from.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can call Cargill at 844-419-1574. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.