Public Advocate Jumaane Williams tests positive for COVID-19

New York City's public advocate Jamaane Williams has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Democrat, who is running for governor, said in a statement that he tested positive for the disease Thursday night and was experiencing mild symptoms. The 45-year-old said he was vaccinated and had received a COVID-19 booster shot.

"The recent spike in COVID-19 cases across New York is urgent and alarming, and this is a time to take precautions that can prevent both a deadly surge and the need for more restrictive measures," Williams said in the statement. "Government should take the lead by immediately transitioning to remote work whenever possible."

Williams serves as a public ombudsman in his role as public advocate.

New York City is currently struggling with an alarming increase in COVID cases. I just the last two weeks, hospitalizations have increased 22% in New York, 77% in Connecticut, and 66% in New Jersey.

