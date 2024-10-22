Protests over NYC crackdown on Queens sex workers, street vendors

A new city initiative targeting illegal sex workers and street vendors on Roosevelt Avenue in Corona, Queens was met with protests and backlash on Tuesday, from community members who argue that their livelihoods are being unfairly targeted.

"Operation Restore Roosevelt" is a 90-day policing campaign launched by Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul intended to restore quality of life along the busy thoroughfare by cracking down on what officials describe as rampant prostitution, drug sales, and unlicensed street vendors.

However, residents and workers in the area say the plan threatens their ability to survive in an already difficult economy.

"This is a job that has dignity. This is a job that shouldn't be stigmatized," said Amalia Valentine, a sex worker. "And people at the end of the day are working, and they deserve the same worker protections as any other type of laborer."

Sex workers, street vendors and their supporters gathered in Corona Plaza on Tuesday to demand an end to the enforcement efforts.

The protesters made their opinions clear to Democratic District Leader Hiram Monserrat, who was surrounded by those rallying after he spoke out saying that a police presence is not only necessary along Roosevelt Avenue, but that it’s vital to the community’s future.

"This is an urban crime zone, we have had hundreds upon hundreds of prostitions, brothels, drug sales, drug gangs, and we needed it cleaned up," Monserrat said. "We appreciate the governor and the mayor hearing the call of the people to make us safe."

Protesters say that the fight is about their livelihood and that they have every right to be there.

"There are New Yorkers and regular people who live in Queens, who are just making a living, working and existing on Roosevelt Avenue," Lucy, a sex worker said.



