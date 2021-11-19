Protests erupt in Brooklyn after Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal

Crowds of protesters gathered outside of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Friday night after a Wisconsin jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges against him.

Rittenhouse faced five felony charges including first-degree intentional homicide, stemming from deadly shootings in Kenosha during unrest in the city in August 2020. His lawyers argued he was acting in self-defense.

Friday night's protest outside the Barclays center remained peaceful, as hundreds gathered to make remarks and march off towards the Brooklyn Bridge in solidarity.

Demonstrators decried the acquittal of Rittenhouse, calling it a complete miscarriage of justice.

New York City Public Advocate Jumanne Williams appeared at the protest to show his support, while Mayor Bill de Blasio and Brooklyn Borough President and Mayor-Elect Eric Adams also condemned the verdict.