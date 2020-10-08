Protesters take to the streets in St. Paul over Chauvin release

Protesters are taking to the streets of St. Paul to protest the release of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after he posted bail on Wednesday.

More than a hundred people gathered in the 600 block of University Avenue in St. Paul Thursday night. The 10K Foundation organized the event with Justice Squad, Families Supporting Families and Visual Black Justice. Protesters could be seen carrying gravestone signs bearing names of those who died following encounters with police or law enforcement.

Protesters move along University Avenue in St. Paul as part of a demonstration following the release of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin was the officer who held his knee on George Floyd's neck during his arrest. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Another protest over Chauvin's release is scheduled to take place at the Hennepin County Government Center Thursday night as well.

Wednesday night, there was a peaceful protest in Minneapolis, which started at 38th and Chicago, where George Floyd was arrested. After that march ended, some protesters gathered outside of Minneapolis police's 5th Precinct and tension escalated, leading to the arrests of 51 people.