Protesters call for Cuomo's impeachment at Midtown rally

More than half of New York voters approve of Andrew Cuomo as Governor, but the minority of those who don't aren't giving up.

State Senator Alessandra Biaggi stood with dozens of protesters outside of Cuomo's Midtown office on Saturday to call for the governor's impeachment.

Protesters held up signs depicting Cuomo as former President Trump and demanded that Speaker of the New York State Assembly Carl Heastie begin impeachment proceedings against him.

The calls for the legislature to impeach the third-term governor comes after a Wall Street Journal report claims that dozens of Albany officials, including the governor's top aide Melissa DeRosa have been subpoenaed by the state Attorney General's office.

The subpoena is allegedly part of its investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.

The Journal claims that officials are being asked to produce documents related to the investigation, as well as looking at DeRosa’s role. DeRosa has been by the governor's side throughout the pandemic.

The governor has been accused of sexual harassment by at least seven women. He still, though, denies any wrongdoing and has apologized for making anyone feel uncomfortable.