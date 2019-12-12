Proposed lawsuit targets NYCHA for leaving residents without heat or hot water

For years, NYCHA tenants across the city have reported living in horrendous conditions, among them crumbling ceilings and walls, along with a lack of heat and hot water.

On Thursday, at the appellate court in Flatiron, attorneys with the Legal Aid Society made arguments to file a class action lawsuit for any NYCHA resident that experienced a heat and/or hot water outage for any period of time in the 2017-18 winter season.

“We are asking to be certified as a class so that we can bring one lawsuit on behalf of these 300,000 NYCHA residents and save having to bring multiple individual cases,” said Lucy Newman, staff attorney for the Legal Aid Society.

If the court rules in favor of the class action suit, then the case would start to move forward at the New York Supreme Court in the coming months.