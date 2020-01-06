Progressive Boat Show Contest Rules
NEW YORK - Who Can Enter
- Entrants must be legal residents of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or Connecticut who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the Internet with a valid e-mail address.
- Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC (“Sponsor”), and its affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies and the immediate family members of such employees, are ineligible.
How to Enter
- No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one entry per email address. The giveaway begins at 10am on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
- To enter go to the giveaway page at FOX5NY.com, and follow all instructions to complete the online entry form for Progressive New York Boat Show Contest.
- Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of WNYW giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.
- One winner will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries on or about Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
The Prize
- One winner will receive 5 tickets to Progressive New York Boat Show at the Javits Center for one of the following days: January 22-26th, 2020. The approximate retail value of the prize is $80.00. Prize provided by Progressive New York Boat Show.
- The winner will be notified by e-mail and/or phone and will be required to sign and return a Release affidavit and W-9 within one business day of the date of notification or they will be disqualified. If a prize or prize notification is returned to Sponsor or its designated agent as undeliverable, then the prize will be awarded to an alternate winner selected based on the same criterion as the original winner if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.
- Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner. The winner cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.
- The winners are responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prize set forth in these rules.
- Individuals are eligible to win only one prize with a value of $50 or more within any 90-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.
Odds of Winning Miscellaneous
- Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.
- Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.
- These giveaway rules are available at FOX5NY.com through February 15, 2020, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WNYW-TV, 205 East 67 Street, New York, NY 10065.
- For the name of the prize winner, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope at least 1 week after the end of the giveaway to: Sales Promotion, WNYW-TV, 205 East 67 Street, New York, NY 10065.
- This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.
By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at Fox5NY.com.